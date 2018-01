Impact Wrestling Star Announces His Departure

I have to announce my departure from Impact Wrestling.

Thank you to @sonjaydutterson @EdNordholm & @ScottDAmore — Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) January 13, 2018

Chris Adonis has announced that he is done with Impact Wrestling. The former WWE Superstar returned to the company in April 2016 but he's worked for them on & off since 2015. Adonis, who worked this week's tapings in Orlando, wrote the following on his departure: