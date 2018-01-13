LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: TNA
Impact Wrestling Star Announces His Departure
By Marc Middleton
Jan 13, 2018 - 1:12:12 PM
Chris Adonis has announced that he is done with Impact Wrestling. The former WWE Superstar returned to the company in April 2016 but he's worked for them on & off since 2015. Adonis, who worked this week's tapings in Orlando, wrote the following on his departure:




