|
|
|
|
Impact Wrestling officials are currently planning the next live pay-per-view event to be held in late April or early May 2018, according to PWInsider. The first pay-per-view of 2018 will be the Lockdown event, which features all matches in a steel cage.
|
Posted in:
TNA
Impact Wrestling Planning the Next Live Pay-Per-View for Spring 2018
By Marc Middleton
Dec 29, 2017 - 8:10:57 AM
Lockdown had been a yearly pay-per-view, one of TNA's biggest, until being re-branded as a special Impact episode in 2015. The last Lockdown Impact episode took place in January 2016.
Impact is planning on running more live pay-per-views in 2018 but there's no word yet on when those events might take place.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Impact Viewership for the Final Episode of 2017, 2017 Totals, RAW & SmackDown Comparison
Impact Wrestling Planning the Next Live Pay-Per-View for Spring 2018
Alberto El Patron on When He Will Retire, Being a Heel, Impact Feeling Like Home
Impact Wrestling Viewership for "Best Of" Special Following Historic Low
Impact Wrestling Draws Lowest Viewership In Company History Against WWE's Tribute to The Troops
WWE Interested In Top Impact Stars, "Backstage Pass" Ticket Packages, Knockouts Title
New Champion To Be Crowned on Impact Wrestling, Significant Office Departures, Ethan Carter III
Thursday's Impact Wrestling Episode Draws Another Bad Number
Backstage Notes on Impact Running Shows In 2018, the Impact Creative Team, More
Top Stars Leaving Impact Wrestling Soon?, Backstage News on the New Executive Committee, More