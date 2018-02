Impact Wrestling Draws Lowest 2018 Viewership This Week

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, featuring Johnny Impact defeating Ethan Carter III in a #1 contenders main event, drew 262,000 viewers. This is down from last week's 300,000 viewers and the lowest viewership of 2018.Impact ranked #136 on the Cable Top 150 this week. Last week's show ranked #130.The NBA drew topped the night with more than 3 million viewers across two games and a pre-show.Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:: 309,000 viewers276,000 viewers309,000 viewers310,000 viewers (Genesis edition)319,000 viewers (Reboot)294,000 viewers300,000 viewers262,000 viewers16.147 million viewers311,000 viewers per episodeFollow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here