Photo: Impact Wrestling Does Away with the Six-Sided Ring

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

The six-sided ring in Impact Wrestling has been replaced with a traditional wrestling ring. The traditional ring is currently set up at Universal Studios for tonight's Impact TV tapings.There are logos for streaming site Twitch on certain sides of the ring. Impact has not announced a deal with Twitch, which hosts House of Hardcore's content and has hosted events for AAA in the past.Stay tuned for spoilers from this week's tapings.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here