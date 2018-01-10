LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: TNA
Photo: Impact Wrestling Does Away with the Six-Sided Ring
By Marc Middleton
Jan 10, 2018 - 1:31:50 PM
The six-sided ring in Impact Wrestling has been replaced with a traditional wrestling ring. The traditional ring is currently set up at Universal Studios for tonight's Impact TV tapings.

There are logos for streaming site Twitch on certain sides of the ring. Impact has not announced a deal with Twitch, which hosts House of Hardcore's content and has hosted events for AAA in the past.

