LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: TNA
Impact Wrestling Debut Announced, TNA's AJ Styles DVD Set, Impact Tapings Update
By Marc Middleton
Mar 8, 2017 - 11:34:06 AM
- TNA is once again featuring their four-disc DVD set on current WWE Superstar AJ Styles, which was their best selling set of 2016. In the video below, Don West does what he does and promotes the item:



- As noted, TNA recently confirmed that they will return to Universal Studios for more TV tapings from April 20th through the 23rd. They issued the following on the tapings:

Don’t miss your chance to catch 4 days of LIVE action in Orlando. IMPACT Wrestling will be back April 20-23, 2017 with some of your favorite Stars and Knockouts. Join us on the back lot of Universal Studios Florida, Soundstage 20. This will be the lead up to Slammiversary 2017 where rivalries will intensify and battle lines will be drawn.

Get up close and personal for all of the action with a VIP Experience package. For just $99 you will receive.

– Numbered souvenir credential securing your place in each day’s line
– First entry into the IMPACT Zone
– Commemorative 11×17 poster
– A daily Meet & Greet with an IMPACT Star or Knockout.

GET YOURS HERE: APRIL VIP


- TNA has announced that Rachael Ellering, daughter to WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, will make her Impact Wrestling debut this Thursday night against Sienna.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Impact Wrestling Debut Announced, TNA's AJ Styles DVD Set, Impact Tapings Update

  • Big TNA Return Almost Happened, Backstage News on the Big Debut This Week (Spoilers Included)

  • Spoiler Updates on the TNA World Heavyweight and Tag Team Titles

  • Viewership for This Week's TNA Impact Wrestling Up, "Impact In 60" Video

  • Spoiler: Big Title Change at Tonight's TNA Impact Tapings In Orlando (Photos)

  • Spoilers: Former WWE Star Debuts In TNA, Current WWE Star Backstage

  • Opener for Tonight's TNA Impact Wrestling Episode, Match of the Month, Tapings Tonight

  • New TNA Impact Wrestling Logo Revealed, TNA's New Home In the UK Announced

  • Title Match Added to This Week's TNA Impact, Update on The Hardys, Don West Video

  • Another TNA Wrestler Gone?, Bobby Lashley vs. Josh Barnett Preview, Beer Money's Top 5 Matches




    		•