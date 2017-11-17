LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: TNA
Impact Wrestling Announces A Tournament To Crown A New Knockouts Champion
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 17, 2017 - 11:28:11 PM
As seen during the most recent episode of Impact Wrestling, Gail Kim announced her retirement and in doing so, relinquished the Knockouts Championship. To crown a new champion, Impact Wrestling announced via Twitter that there will be a six-woman tournament beginning on November 30th and that is the route that will lead one superstar to the Knockouts Championship.

