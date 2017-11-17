





Impact Wrestling Announces A Tournament To Crown A New Knockouts Champion

By

Nov 17, 2017 - 11:28:11 PM



By Andrew Thompson Nov 17, 2017 - 11:28:11 PM





BREAKING: A 6 Knockouts Tournament to determine a NEW Knockouts Champion will start November 30th on #IMPACT



BREAKING: A 6 Knockouts Tournament to determine a NEW Knockouts Champion will start November 30th on #IMPACT

Who will enter? Who will win?













As seen during the most recent episode of Impact Wrestling, Gail Kim announced her retirement and in doing so, relinquished the Knockouts Championship. To crown a new champion, Impact Wrestling announced via Twitter that there will be a six-woman tournament beginning on November 30th and that is the route that will lead one superstar to the Knockouts Championship.