Posted in: TNA
Impact Victory Road Matches for Tonight, The LAX on oVe, Taya Valkyrie Interview
By Marc Middleton
Sep 28, 2017 - 12:32:27 PM
- Below is the latest episode of "Uncensored with Josh Mathews" with the Impact announcer sitting down with Taya Valkyrie for a 6 minute interview:



- The following matches have been announced for tonight's Victory Road edition of Impact Wrestling:

* Petey Williams vs. X Division Champion Trevor Lee
* oVe vs. Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX
* Gail Kim, Rosemary and Allie vs. Taya Valkyrie, Taryn Terrell and Knockouts Champion Sienna
* Johnny Impact vs. Global Champion Eli Drake

- Below is video of Konnan and The LAX discussing tonight's Impact Tag Team Title match. Konnan tells Santana and Ortiz to take the brothers oVe to school, LAX style.





  Impact Victory Road Matches for Tonight, The LAX on oVe, Taya Valkyrie Interview

