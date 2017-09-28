Posted in: TNA Impact Victory Road Matches for Tonight, The LAX on oVe, Taya Valkyrie Interview
By Marc Middleton
Sep 28, 2017 - 12:32:27 PM
- Below is the latest episode of "Uncensored with Josh Mathews" with the Impact announcer sitting down with Taya Valkyrie for a 6 minute interview:
- The following matches have been announced for tonight's Victory Road edition of Impact Wrestling:
* Petey Williams vs. X Division Champion Trevor Lee
* oVe vs. Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX
* Gail Kim, Rosemary and Allie vs. Taya Valkyrie, Taryn Terrell and Knockouts Champion Sienna
* Johnny Impact vs. Global Champion Eli Drake
- Below is video of Konnan and The LAX discussing tonight's Impact Tag Team Title match. Konnan tells Santana and Ortiz to take the brothers oVe to school, LAX style.