Impact Returning to the UK, Title Match Added to Impact vs. Lucha Underground Event

- Impact announced today that they will be returning to the UK this year. A live event will be held on Sunday, September 9th at Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester, England during MediaCon 2018. This is the first UK event for the company since early 2016. Below is the official announcement:



IMPACT Wrestling Returns to U.K. on Sept. 9 for Live Event at MediaCon 2018



TORONTO | LONDON – IMPACT Wrestling announced today a return to the U.K. as part of Britain’s biggest wrestling convention – Wrestling MediaCon 2018 – on Sunday, Sept. 9 at Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester.



The show marks IMPACT Wrestling’s first live event in the U.K. in more than two years, coming as part of a huge convention with some of the biggest names in professional wrestling and media coming together for a weekend of non-stop wrestling action and interactive fun.



“IMPACT Wrestling has always maintained a strong dedicated fan base in the U.K.,” said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. “We are excited to be working closely with Trident Vision Media founder Alex Shane to bring an action-packed show to Manchester and we look forward to a phenomenal weekend of activities featuring IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest stars and some of the most passionate professional wrestling fans in the world.”



A subsidiary of Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions LLC, IMPACT Wrestling’s return to the U.K. will feature top stars such as IMPACT World Champion Austin Aries, Alberto El Patron, Johnny Impact, Eli Drake, Moose, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards and Matt Sydal. Matchups will be revealed in the coming months and all participants are subject to change.



Wrestling MediaCon 2018 will feature a full weekend of live wrestling shows, meet and greets with the stars, panel interviews and fan Q&As, signings, merchandise including hundreds of rare items, and much more. A host of special attractions will include the first-ever Wrestling Media Hall of Fame awards and a Screening Arena where fans can relax and watch hours of televised wrestling footage on the big screen. Everything takes place in three arenas over two days under one roof.



Tickets for IMPACT Wrestling’s live event on Sept. 9 will go on sale next month and can be purchased as standalone tickets or along with a Wrestling MediaCon ticket. Wrestling MediaCon attendees must purchase a separate ticket for the IMPACT show unless they are a Platinum VIP ticket holder.



Tickets for Wrestling MediaCon 2018 are available at WrestlingMediaCon.Com. Prices start at £22.50 for a standard one-day ticket. Two-day tickets, gold packages and Platinum VIP packages are also available.



- Taya Valkyrie vs. Impact Knockouts Champion Allie has been added to the Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling event that will take place on April 6th at WrestleCon during WWE's WrestleMania 34 Weekend. The show will stream on Impact's Twitch channel. Below is the updated card:

Tag Team Main Event
Austin Aries and Fenix vs. Alberto El Patron and Pentagon Jr.

I Quit Match
Eddie Edwards vs. Jeremiah Crane (Sami Callihan)

Impact Tag Team Title Match
Killshot and The Mack vs. The LAX

Impact Knockouts Title Match
Taya Valkyrie vs. Allie

Six-Man Match
Andrew Everett, DJZ and Dezmond Xavier vs. Aerostar, Drago and King Cuerno