Posted in: TNA
Impact No Longer Working with Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment
By Marc Middleton
Oct 23, 2017 - 1:43:17 PM
Impact announced today that they have terminated their business relationship with Jeff Jarrett and his Global Force Entertainment company. This comes after Jarrett's indefinite leave of absence was announced back in September.

