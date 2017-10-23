Posted in: TNA Impact No Longer Working with Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment
By Marc Middleton
Oct 23, 2017 - 1:43:17 PM
Impact announced today that they have terminated their business relationship with Jeff Jarrett and his Global Force Entertainment company. This comes after Jarrett's indefinite leave of absence was announced back in September.
Below is today's announcement:
Impact Wrestling announced today that it has terminated its business relationship with Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment Inc., effective immediately.