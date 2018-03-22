LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: TNA
Impact Comments on Recent Success, Sami Callihan Stalks Alisha Edwards (Video), Impact
By Marc Middleton
Mar 22, 2018 - 5:02:48 PM
- Below is a teaser for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode with Sami Callihan stalking Eddie Edwards' wife Alisha:



- The following matches have been announced for tonight's Impact episode:

* The reveal of the Feast or Fired briefcases
* Alberto El Patron and World Champion Austin Aries face off in the ring
* Rohit Raju vs. X Division Champion Matt Sydal
* Sienna vs. Knockouts Champion Allie
* Monster's Ball: Abyss vs. Kongo Kong

- The official Impact Twitter account wrote the following today on the company's momentum:




