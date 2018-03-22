Posted in: TNA Impact Comments on Recent Success, Sami Callihan Stalks Alisha Edwards (Video), Impact
By Marc Middleton
Mar 22, 2018 - 5:02:48 PM
- Below is a teaser for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode with Sami Callihan stalking Eddie Edwards' wife Alisha:
- The following matches have been announced for tonight's Impact episode:
* The reveal of the Feast or Fired briefcases
* Alberto El Patron and World Champion Austin Aries face off in the ring
* Rohit Raju vs. X Division Champion Matt Sydal
* Sienna vs. Knockouts Champion Allie
* Monster's Ball: Abyss vs. Kongo Kong
- The official Impact Twitter account wrote the following today on the company's momentum:
The last three IMPACT’s have been the most watched since July, @GWNapp has had some of its best weeks ever, we’re breaking our all time YouTube records every week, selling out shows in Canada, there’s huge hype around IMPACT vs. Lucha Underground.