|
|
|
|
Impact Wrestling has officially announced their Redemption pay-per-view for Sunday, April 22nd from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.
|
Posted in:
TNA
Impact Announces Redemption Pay-Per-View, Josh Mathews on Lockdown and 2018 PPV Plans
By Marc Middleton
Feb 15, 2018 - 1:50:49 PM
Impact noted on Twitter that this is their first new tent-pole pay-per-view to be added since 2005, meaning that this is the first time they've introduced a new pay-per-view name for one of the major shows since Genesis 2005.
It was believed that Redemption would take place in Toronto but it was confirmed for Orlando earlier today. It looks like Alberto El Patron vs. Impact World Champion Austin Aries will be the main event.
WrestlingINC's Raj Giri spoke with Josh Mathews during a media call earlier today and asked why they're going with Redemption instead of the all-cage Lockdown pay-per-view as was rumored and how many pay-per-view events we can expect to see from the company this year. Mathews acknowledged the Lockdown rumors and said some were preparing for that to be the next Impact pay-per-view but he did not give a solid answer on the number of pay-per-views, speculating on Slammiversary and Bound For Glory taking place.
"That's a great question, I think after Redemption, we'll probably... and this is just me speculating, but we would probably see Slammiversary and then Bound For Glory. Why it's not Lockdown, I don't know the answer to that question," Mathews said. "I think some of us were preparing for Lockdown and Redemption is new, it's different, it's just a different kind of branding. Lockdown, having all those matches in the cage, I thinks this opens it up to be a little bit different. I've seen the branding for Redemption, I think everyone looks cool. It fits with the new graphics that we have for Impact and I think it's a great way to get things going in April and sort of get ready for the summer."
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
Impact to Stream Live Special from New Orleans During WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
Career vs. Title Match on WWE NXT, Killian Dain - Aleister Black Video, Roderick Strong
World Title Match on Tonight's Impact Wrestling, Impact Hypes Brian Cage, Jake Crist
Impact Announces Redemption Pay-Per-View, Josh Mathews on Lockdown and 2018 PPV Plans
Impact Wrestling Viewership for Latest Reboot with Austin Aries' Big Title Win
Austin Aries Changes Name of Impact Title, Knockouts Title Match Set for Next Week, More
Impact Announces New Stable (Photo, Video), Eddie Edwards Filming at Indie Show, Tonight's Impact
New Era for Impact Begins Tonight, Impact Producer on New Graphics & Scheme, Petey Williams
Impact Officials on EC3 and Jeremy Borash Leaving for WWE, Bobby Lashley's Status
Viewership Up for the Genesis Edition of Impact Wrestling