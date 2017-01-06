|
|
|
|
The promotion formerly known as Total Non-stop Action (TNA) or Global Force Wrestling (GFW) saw a decline in this week's IMPACT Wrestling show on PopTV with 264,000 viewers, down from last week's 277,000 viewers.
|
Posted in:
TNA
How was (Formerly TNA/GFW) IMPACT Wrestling's Viewership This Week?
By Tito Jackson
Sep 30, 2017 - 10:39:31 PM
2017's Average Viewership number is 295,154. According to BroadcastingCable.com, Pop TV is available to 73.7 million homes based on January 2016 numbers.
1/5/2017: 290000
1/12/2017: 277000 ( -4.48% )
1/19/2017: 310000 ( 11.91% )
1/26/2017: 307000 ( -0.96% )
2/2/2017: 299000 ( -2.6% )
2/9/2017: 252000 ( -15.71% )
2/16/2017: 325000 ( 28.96% )
2/23/2017: 275000 ( -15.38% )
3/2/2017: 293000 ( 6.54% )
3/9/2017: 292000 ( -0.34% )
3/16/2017: 344000 ( 17.8% )
3/23/2017: 305000 ( -11.33% )
3/30/2017: 297000 ( -2.62% )
4/6/2017: 309000 ( 4.04% )
4/13/2017: 302000 ( -2.26% )
4/20/2017: 320000 ( 5.96% )
4/27/2017: 255000 ( -20.31% )
5/4/2017: 260000 ( 1.96% )
5/11/2017: 309000 ( 18.84% )
5/18/2017: 272000 ( -11.97% )
5/25/2017: 305000 ( 12.13% )
6/1/2017: 287000 ( -5.9% )
6/8/2017: 318000 ( 10.8% )
6/15/2017: 327000 ( 2.83% )
6/22/2017: 342000 ( 4.58% )
6/29/2017: 268000 ( -21.63% )
7/6/2017: 345000 ( 28.73% )
7/13/2017: 374000 ( 8.4% )
7/20/2017: 322000 ( -13.9% )
7/27/2017: 286000 ( -11.18% )
8/3/2017: 276000 ( -3.49% )
8/10/2017: 277000 ( 0.36% )
8/17/2017: 320000 ( 15.52% )
8/24/2017: 296000 ( -7.5% )
8/31/2017: 268000 ( -9.45% )
9/7/2017: 227000 ( -15.29% )
9/14/2017: 239000 ( 5.28% )
9/21/2017: 277000 ( 15.89% )
9/28/2017: 264000 ( -4.69% )
CREDIT: PWInsider.com
|
|
How was (Formerly TNA/GFW) IMPACT Wrestling's Viewership This Week?
Former Tag Team Champion Announces Departure from Impact Wrestling
Title Change on Impact Wrestling's Victory Road Episode (Photo, Video)
Impact Victory Road Matches for Tonight, The LAX on oVe, Taya Valkyrie Interview
James Storm Talks BFG (Video), Impact Touts YouTube Milestone, Sienna Photoshoot Video
Backstage Update on the GFW Name, Jeff Jarrett's Status, Impact Re-Branding, More
Matches for Tonight's Impact Wrestling, Johnny Impact Talks BFG (Video), Taya Valkyrie
Match Announced for Impact, Eli Drake Hypes Bound For Glory (Video), Taryn Terrell Video
Jim Cornette Finished with GFW Already, Backstage News on His Return and Departure
Officials Details on the Bound For Glory Pay-Per-View, No Mention of GFW