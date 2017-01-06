





How was (Formerly TNA/GFW) IMPACT Wrestling's Viewership This Week?

By

Sep 30, 2017 - 10:39:31 PM



By Tito Jackson Sep 30, 2017 - 10:39:31 PM



2017's Average Viewership number is 295,154. According to BroadcastingCable.com, Pop TV is available to 73.7 million homes based on January 2016 numbers.



1/5/2017: 290000

1/12/2017: 277000 ( -4.48% )

1/19/2017: 310000 ( 11.91% )

1/26/2017: 307000 ( -0.96% )

2/2/2017: 299000 ( -2.6% )

2/9/2017: 252000 ( -15.71% )

2/16/2017: 325000 ( 28.96% )

2/23/2017: 275000 ( -15.38% )

3/2/2017: 293000 ( 6.54% )

3/9/2017: 292000 ( -0.34% )

3/16/2017: 344000 ( 17.8% )

3/23/2017: 305000 ( -11.33% )

3/30/2017: 297000 ( -2.62% )

4/6/2017: 309000 ( 4.04% )

4/13/2017: 302000 ( -2.26% )

4/20/2017: 320000 ( 5.96% )

4/27/2017: 255000 ( -20.31% )

5/4/2017: 260000 ( 1.96% )

5/11/2017: 309000 ( 18.84% )

5/18/2017: 272000 ( -11.97% )

5/25/2017: 305000 ( 12.13% )

6/1/2017: 287000 ( -5.9% )

6/8/2017: 318000 ( 10.8% )

6/15/2017: 327000 ( 2.83% )

6/22/2017: 342000 ( 4.58% )

6/29/2017: 268000 ( -21.63% )

7/6/2017: 345000 ( 28.73% )

7/13/2017: 374000 ( 8.4% )

7/20/2017: 322000 ( -13.9% )

7/27/2017: 286000 ( -11.18% )

8/3/2017: 276000 ( -3.49% )

8/10/2017: 277000 ( 0.36% )

8/17/2017: 320000 ( 15.52% )

8/24/2017: 296000 ( -7.5% )

8/31/2017: 268000 ( -9.45% )

9/7/2017: 227000 ( -15.29% )

9/14/2017: 239000 ( 5.28% )

9/21/2017: 277000 ( 15.89% )

9/28/2017: 264000 ( -4.69% )



