How did GFW's Impact Wrestling Perform after the Destination X Show?

By

Aug 26, 2017 - 8:46:41 AM



By Tito Jackson Aug 26, 2017 - 8:46:41 AM Impact Wrestling by the recently renamed/merged Global Force Wrestling had only 296,000 viewers which is down from the previous week's 320,000 viewers.



For 2017, which includes when the promotion was formally called TNA, the average viewership is 301,059.



1\5\2017: 290000

1\12\2017: 277000 (-13000)

1\19\2017: 310000 (+33000)

1\26\2017: 307000 (-3000)

2\2\2017: 299000 (-8000)

2\9\2017: 252000 (-47000)

2\16\2017: 325000 (+73000)

2\23\2017: 275000 (-50000)

3\2\2017: 293000 (+18000)

3\9\2017: 292000 (-1000)

3\16\2017: 344000 (+52000)

3\23\2017: 305000 (-39000)

3\30\2017: 297000 (-8000)

4\6\2017: 309000 (+12000)

4\13\2017: 302000 (-7000)

4\20\2017: 320000 (+18000)

4\27\2017: 255000 (-65000)

5\4\2017: 260000 (+5000)

5\11\2017: 309000 (+49000)

5\18\2017: 272000 (-37000)

5\25\2017: 305000 (+33000)

6\1\2017: 287000 (-18000)

6\8\2017: 318000 (+31000)

6\15\2017: 327000 (+9000)

6\22\2017: 342000 (+15000)

6\29\2017: 268000 (-74000)

7\6\2017: 345000 (+77000)

7\13\2017: 374000 (+29000)

7\20\2017: 322000 (-52000)

7\27\2017: 286000 (-36000)

8\3\2017: 276000 (-10000)

8\10\2017: 277000 (+1000)

8\17\2017: 320000 (+43000)

8\24\2017: 296000 (-24000)



