Posted in: TNA
How did GFW's Impact Wrestling Perform after the Destination X Show?
By Tito Jackson
Aug 26, 2017 - 8:46:41 AM
- Following the "Destination X" show, the August 24th edition of Impact Wrestling by the recently renamed/merged Global Force Wrestling had only 296,000 viewers which is down from the previous week's 320,000 viewers.

For 2017, which includes when the promotion was formally called TNA, the average viewership is 301,059.

1\5\2017: 290000
1\12\2017: 277000 (-13000)
1\19\2017: 310000 (+33000)
1\26\2017: 307000 (-3000)
2\2\2017: 299000 (-8000)
2\9\2017: 252000 (-47000)
2\16\2017: 325000 (+73000)
2\23\2017: 275000 (-50000)
3\2\2017: 293000 (+18000)
3\9\2017: 292000 (-1000)
3\16\2017: 344000 (+52000)
3\23\2017: 305000 (-39000)
3\30\2017: 297000 (-8000)
4\6\2017: 309000 (+12000)
4\13\2017: 302000 (-7000)
4\20\2017: 320000 (+18000)
4\27\2017: 255000 (-65000)
5\4\2017: 260000 (+5000)
5\11\2017: 309000 (+49000)
5\18\2017: 272000 (-37000)
5\25\2017: 305000 (+33000)
6\1\2017: 287000 (-18000)
6\8\2017: 318000 (+31000)
6\15\2017: 327000 (+9000)
6\22\2017: 342000 (+15000)
6\29\2017: 268000 (-74000)
7\6\2017: 345000 (+77000)
7\13\2017: 374000 (+29000)
7\20\2017: 322000 (-52000)
7\27\2017: 286000 (-36000)
8\3\2017: 276000 (-10000)
8\10\2017: 277000 (+1000)
8\17\2017: 320000 (+43000)
8\24\2017: 296000 (-24000)

CREDIT: PWInsider.com

