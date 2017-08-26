|
- Following the "Destination X" show, the August 24th edition of Impact Wrestling by the recently renamed/merged Global Force Wrestling had only 296,000 viewers which is down from the previous week's 320,000 viewers.
How did GFW's Impact Wrestling Perform after the Destination X Show?
By Tito Jackson
Aug 26, 2017 - 8:46:41 AM
For 2017, which includes when the promotion was formally called TNA, the average viewership is 301,059.
1\5\2017: 290000
1\12\2017: 277000 (-13000)
1\19\2017: 310000 (+33000)
1\26\2017: 307000 (-3000)
2\2\2017: 299000 (-8000)
2\9\2017: 252000 (-47000)
2\16\2017: 325000 (+73000)
2\23\2017: 275000 (-50000)
3\2\2017: 293000 (+18000)
3\9\2017: 292000 (-1000)
3\16\2017: 344000 (+52000)
3\23\2017: 305000 (-39000)
3\30\2017: 297000 (-8000)
4\6\2017: 309000 (+12000)
4\13\2017: 302000 (-7000)
4\20\2017: 320000 (+18000)
4\27\2017: 255000 (-65000)
5\4\2017: 260000 (+5000)
5\11\2017: 309000 (+49000)
5\18\2017: 272000 (-37000)
5\25\2017: 305000 (+33000)
6\1\2017: 287000 (-18000)
6\8\2017: 318000 (+31000)
6\15\2017: 327000 (+9000)
6\22\2017: 342000 (+15000)
6\29\2017: 268000 (-74000)
7\6\2017: 345000 (+77000)
7\13\2017: 374000 (+29000)
7\20\2017: 322000 (-52000)
7\27\2017: 286000 (-36000)
8\3\2017: 276000 (-10000)
8\10\2017: 277000 (+1000)
8\17\2017: 320000 (+43000)
8\24\2017: 296000 (-24000)
CREDIT: PWInsider.com
