How Was Impact Wrestling Viewership for the Third Episode from India?

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, the third episode from India with James Storm & GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron defeating Ethan Carter III & Impact World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley by DQ in the main event, drew 342,000 viewers. This is up from last week's 327,000 viewers and the second best number of 2017.Impact ranked #103 on the Cable Top 150, up from last week's #113 spot.Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewersJanuary 12th Episode: 277,000 viewersJanuary 19th Episode: 310,000 viewersJanuary 26th Episode: 307,000 viewersFebruary 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewersFebruary 9th Episode: 252,000 viewersFebruary 16th Episode: 325,000 viewersFebruary 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewersMarch 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewersMarch 9th Episode: 292,000 viewersMarch 16th Episode: 344,000 viewersMarch 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewersMarch 30th Episode: 297,000 viewersApril 6th Episode: 309,000 viewersApril 13th Episode: 302,000 viewersApril 20th Episode: 320,000 viewersApril 27th Episode: 255,000 viewersMay 4th Episode: 260,000 viewersMay 11th Episode: 309,000 viewersMay 18th Episode: 272,000 viewersMay 25th Episode: 305,000 viewersJune 1st Episode: 287,000 viewersJune 8th Episode: 318,000 viewersJune 15th Episode: 327,000 viewersJune 22nd Episode: 342,000 viewersJune 29th Episode:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here