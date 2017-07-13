LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Gail Kim Announces Her Retirement on Tonight's GFW Impact (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jul 13, 2017 - 10:48:08 PM



Gail Kim appeared on tonight's GFW Impact episode to announce her retirement, as seen in the video above. The Impact Hall of Famer said she will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of 2017 but while she is retiring, she plans on going out on top.

The six-time Knockouts Champion thanked the other wrestlers, the company and the fans during her speech. Gail will be appearing regularly between now and the end of the year until retirement.

Gail tweeted the following after the show:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

