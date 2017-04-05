LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: TNA
GFW (formerly TNA) Impact Wrestling Viewership Continues to Decline
By Tito Jackson
Sep 1, 2017 - 9:16:43 PM
- This week's edition of Global Force Wrestling (GFW) IMPACT had 268,000 viewers which is down from last week's 296,000 viewers.

For 2017, the average viewership viewing TNA/GFW Impact Wrestling on POP TV is 300,114. The 8/31/17 show was the 4th lowest for 2017.

1/5/2017: 290000
1/12/2017: 277000 (DOWN 13000)
1/19/2017: 310000 (UP 33000)
1/26/2017: 307000 (DOWN 3000)
2/2/2017: 299000 (DOWN 8000)
2/9/2017: 252000 (DOWN 47000)
2/16/2017: 325000 (UP 73000)
2/23/2017: 275000 (DOWN 50000)
3/2/2017: 293000 (UP 18000)
3/9/2017: 292000 (DOWN 1000)
3/16/2017: 344000 (UP 52000)
3/23/2017: 305000 (DOWN 39000)
3/30/2017: 297000 (DOWN 8000)
4/6/2017: 309000 (UP 12000)
4/13/2017: 302000 (DOWN 7000)
4/20/2017: 320000 (UP 18000)
4/27/2017: 255000 (DOWN 65000)
5/4/2017: 260000 (UP 5000)
5/11/2017: 309000 (UP 49000)
5/18/2017: 272000 (DOWN 37000)
5/25/2017: 305000 (UP 33000)
6/1/2017: 287000 (DOWN 18000)
6/8/2017: 318000 (UP 31000)
6/15/2017: 327000 (UP 9000)
6/22/2017: 342000 (UP 15000)
6/29/2017: 268000 (DOWN 74000)
7/6/2017: 345000 (UP 77000)
7/13/2017: 374000 (UP 29000)
7/20/2017: 322000 (DOWN 52000)
7/27/2017: 286000 (DOWN 36000)
8/3/2017: 276000 (DOWN 10000)
8/10/2017: 277000 (UP 1000)
8/17/2017: 320000 (UP 43000)
8/24/2017: 296000 (DOWN 24000)
8/31/2017: 268000 (DOWN 28000)

CREDIT: PWInsider.com

  • GFW (formerly TNA) Impact Wrestling Viewership Continues to Decline

  • GFW Signs New Deal with Pop TV, Update on Alberto El Patron's Return, Eli Drake

  • Return on Tonight's GFW Impact, AAA Stars Coming to GFW (Video), Taya Valkyrie

  • How did GFW's Impact Wrestling Perform after the Destination X Show?

  • Spoilers on Possible Matches for GFW's Bound For Glory Pay-Per-View

  • Spoilers on Title Changes at Weekend GFW Impact Tapings In Orlando

  • *SPOILERS* GFW Impact Tapings from 8/20/17

  • *SPOILERS* GFW Impact Tapings from 8/19/17

  • Viewership Up for the GFW Destination X Edition of Impact

  • Spoiler Photo: New GFW World Heavyweight Champion Crowned



    		•