GFW (formerly TNA) Impact Wrestling Viewership Continues to Decline

By Tito Jackson Sep 1, 2017 - 9:16:43 PM Global Force Wrestling (GFW) IMPACT had 268,000 viewers which is down from last week's 296,000 viewers.



For 2017, the average viewership viewing TNA/GFW Impact Wrestling on POP TV is 300,114. The 8/31/17 show was the 4th lowest for 2017.



1/5/2017: 290000

1/12/2017: 277000 (DOWN 13000)

1/19/2017: 310000 (UP 33000)

1/26/2017: 307000 (DOWN 3000)

2/2/2017: 299000 (DOWN 8000)

2/9/2017: 252000 (DOWN 47000)

2/16/2017: 325000 (UP 73000)

2/23/2017: 275000 (DOWN 50000)

3/2/2017: 293000 (UP 18000)

3/9/2017: 292000 (DOWN 1000)

3/16/2017: 344000 (UP 52000)

3/23/2017: 305000 (DOWN 39000)

3/30/2017: 297000 (DOWN 8000)

4/6/2017: 309000 (UP 12000)

4/13/2017: 302000 (DOWN 7000)

4/20/2017: 320000 (UP 18000)

4/27/2017: 255000 (DOWN 65000)

5/4/2017: 260000 (UP 5000)

5/11/2017: 309000 (UP 49000)

5/18/2017: 272000 (DOWN 37000)

5/25/2017: 305000 (UP 33000)

6/1/2017: 287000 (DOWN 18000)

6/8/2017: 318000 (UP 31000)

6/15/2017: 327000 (UP 9000)

6/22/2017: 342000 (UP 15000)

6/29/2017: 268000 (DOWN 74000)

7/6/2017: 345000 (UP 77000)

7/13/2017: 374000 (UP 29000)

7/20/2017: 322000 (DOWN 52000)

7/27/2017: 286000 (DOWN 36000)

8/3/2017: 276000 (DOWN 10000)

8/10/2017: 277000 (UP 1000)

8/17/2017: 320000 (UP 43000)

8/24/2017: 296000 (DOWN 24000)

8/31/2017: 268000 (DOWN 28000)



