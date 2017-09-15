LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: TNA
GFW Victory Road Main Event, Taya Valkyrie's In-Ring Debut (Video), AAA Star Arrives
By Marc Middleton
Sep 15, 2017 - 7:47:47 AM
- AAA star Pagano made his debut on this week's Impact, teaming up with El Hijo del Fantasma to attack Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III after EC3 retained over Fantasma. Eddie Edwards ended up making the save. Below is video of Pagano's debut:



- The main event of this week's Impact episode saw Johnny Impact defeat Low Ki to become the new #1 contender to GFW Global Champion Eli Drake. Impact vs. Drake has been announced for the Victory Road edition of Impact on September 28th.

- Taya Valkyrie made her in-ring debut on this week's GFW Impact episode, picking up an easy win over Amber Nova. Taya later confronted GFW Executive Karen Jarrett backstage and asked her if she saw what she just did in the ring, warning her pay attention and remember what happened because she's what a true Queen is like. Below are photos and videos from the show:
















