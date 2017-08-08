LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
GFW Star Knocks Alberto El Patron's Situation, Gail Kim's New Role, Madison Rayne Videos
By Marc Middleton
Aug 8, 2017 - 6:50:57 AM


- Former Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne recently launched a YouTube channel after leaving GFW in July. You can see her channel trailer above and video of Madison and husband Josh Mathews on a recent vacation to New York City below:



- GFW Hall of Famer Gail Kim is now working as a producer for the company. She announced earlier this summer that she will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of this year but she's expected to be a part of the storylines going into Bound For Glory.

- Eli Drake reportedly cut a promo at Saturday's GFW live event in Staten Island that took a shot at the recent domestic incident between Paige and GFW World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Patron, questioning why anyone would want Alberto as the champion that represents their company. PWInsider notes that Drake likely said the line on his own as there's no reason why the company would want to remind fans why the champion wasn't at the show. Alberto remains suspended for the incident with Paige, even though he's been cleared as a suspect by police.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

