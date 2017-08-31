LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: TNA
GFW Signs New Deal with Pop TV, Update on Alberto El Patron's Return, Eli Drake
By Marc Middleton
Aug 31, 2017 - 2:58:57 PM
- As noted, tonight's GFW Impact will feature a championship celebration for new GFW World Heavyweight Champion Eli Drake. Below is a preview for the show and the tag team main event:



- GFW and Pop TV have signed a new deal that will see the network carry Impact in 2018, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. No word yet on how long the deal is for. It was noted that the deal is not "financially effective."

- Alberto El Patron is scheduled to return to Impact at the November TV tapings, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The original idea was that Patron would return as a heel, going against the company as he is mad about his recent suspension.

  GFW Signs New Deal with Pop TV, Update on Alberto El Patron's Return, Eli Drake

