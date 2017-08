GFW Knockouts Champion Calls Out WWE SmackDown Superstar on Twitter

I ignored the feathers & the makeup, but the pinky? Really? If you need anything else from me, let me know. @MsCharlotteWWE #PinkiesUp πŸΈβ˜•οΈ pic.twitter.com/xfLjkMcy3O — Sienna the Savage πŸ”₯ (@Sienna) August 8, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Unified GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna took to Twitter last night and called out Charlotte Flair for copying her look and mannerisms.As of this writing, Flair has not responded but she did post a photo with a "#TeaTime" hashtag this morning. You can see both posts below:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here