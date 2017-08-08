LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
GFW Knockouts Champion Calls Out WWE SmackDown Superstar on Twitter
By Marc Middleton
Aug 8, 2017 - 10:40:01 AM
Unified GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna took to Twitter last night and called out Charlotte Flair for copying her look and mannerisms.

As of this writing, Flair has not responded but she did post a photo with a "#TeaTime" hashtag this morning. You can see both posts below:







