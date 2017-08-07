Posted in: TNA GFW Impact Viewership Down with The LAX vs. The Patron Family
By Marc Middleton
Aug 7, 2017 - 7:24:27 AM
Thursday's GFW Impact Impact episode, featuring The LAX vs. World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron, his father and brother in the main event, drew 276,000 viewers. This is down from last week's 286,000 viewers. The main event saw Low Ki attack The Patron Family as the newest member of The LAX that had been teased.
Impact ranked #132 on the Cable Top 150 this week, up from last week's #137 spot.
Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:
January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers
January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers
January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers
January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers
February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers
February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers
February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers
February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers
March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers
March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers
March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers
March 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewers
March 30th Episode: 297,000 viewers
April 6th Episode: 309,000 viewers
April 13th Episode: 302,000 viewers
April 20th Episode: 320,000 viewers
April 27th Episode: 255,000 viewers
May 4th Episode: 260,000 viewers
May 11th Episode: 309,000 viewers
May 18th Episode: 272,000 viewers
May 25th Episode: 305,000 viewers
June 1st Episode: 287,000 viewers
June 8th Episode: 318,000 viewers
June 15th Episode: 327,000 viewers
June 22nd Episode: 342,000 viewers
June 29th Episode: 268,000 viewers
July 6th Episode: 345,000 viewers
July 13th Episode: 374,000 viewers
July 20th Episode: 322,000 viewers
July 27th Episode: 286,000 viewers
August 3rd Episode: 276,000 viewers
August 10th Episode: