Posted in: TNA
GFW Impact Matches for Tonight, GFW Hall of Fame Note, Allie Photoshoot Video
By Marc Middleton
Sep 14, 2017 - 9:40:17 AM
- Below is behind-the-scenes video of Allie at the recent Knockouts football photoshoot. Allie represents the NFL's Buffalo Bills in the shoot.



- Officials are planning on doing a GFW Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday, November 4th in Orlando during Bound For Glory weekend. No word yet on who will be inducted this year. The Hall currently features Team 3D, Gail Kim, Earl Hebner, Jeff Jarrett, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

- Below is the updated line-up for tonight's GFW Impact episode:

* Garza Jr. vs. Braxton Sutter

* El Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III

* OVE vs. GFW Tag Team Champions The LAX from Mexico

* Falls Count Anywhere: Trevor Lee vs. GFW X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt

* Bobby Lashley makes a decision on his career - MMA or pro wrestling

* Low Ki vs. Johnny Impact to crown a new #1 contender to GFW Global Champion Eli Drake

Below is a promo for tonight's Impact vs. Ki match:




Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

