Posted in: TNA
GFW Impact Matches Added to Thursday's Show, Sienna Talks Contract on Twitter, The LAX
By Marc Middleton
Aug 9, 2017 - 1:45:54 PM
- Below is a preview for this week's GFW Impact as The LAX plots their next move on Unified World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron after Low Ki was revealed as the newest member last Thursday.



- Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. vs. El Hijo de Fantasma & Naomichi Marufuji has been added to this week's GFW Impact episode. Kongo Kong vs. Joseph Park & Grado was also announced. As noted, Thursday's show will feature The Veterans of War vs. Tag Team Champions The LAX plus a sit-in demonstration from GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna as she demands answers from Karen Jarrett on her Destination X opponent.

- Speaking of Sienna, she tweeted about contracts yesterday after calling out Charlotte Flair on Twitter. She wrote the following:

























