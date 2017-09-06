LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: TNA
GFW Execs to Discuss Future of the Company, Bully Ray's Words for GFW Roster, Ava Storie
By Marc Middleton
Sep 6, 2017 - 2:08:44 PM
- Below is behind-the-scenes video of Ava Storie at the recent "Forces of Nature" Knockouts photoshoot:



- It was noted during today's GFW conference call with Johnny Impact that the future of the company will be discussed on next Wednesday's call. The guests for next week's call will be Sonjay Dutt, Scott D'Amore and "Big" John Gaburick.

- Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Bubba Ray Dudley tweeted the following words of encouragement to the GFW roster today:




