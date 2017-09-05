LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: TNA
GFW Bound For Glory Logo, Return on This Week's Impact (Video), Knockouts Tag Match
By Marc Middleton
Sep 5, 2017 - 2:26:52 PM
- Thursday's GFW Impact will feature the return of DJ Z. This is his first GFW match since suffering a serious injury while wrestling for the Crash promotion in Mexico this past April. GFW posted this teaser for the return:



- Gail Kim and Allie vs. Taryn Terrell and GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna has been added to this week's GFW Impact. As noted, the show will feature Matt Sydal vs. GFW Global Champion Eli Drake in the main event.

- Below is the first look at the new logo for GFW's Bound For Glory pay-per-view, which will air live on November 5th from the Impact Zone in Orlando:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • GFW Announces Indefinite Leave of Absence for Jeff Jarrett

  • GFW Bound For Glory Logo, Return on This Week's Impact (Video), Knockouts Tag Match

  • GFW (formerly TNA) Impact Wrestling Viewership Continues to Decline

  • GFW Signs New Deal with Pop TV, Update on Alberto El Patron's Return, Eli Drake

  • Return on Tonight's GFW Impact, AAA Stars Coming to GFW (Video), Taya Valkyrie

  • How did GFW's Impact Wrestling Perform after the Destination X Show?

  • Spoilers on Possible Matches for GFW's Bound For Glory Pay-Per-View

  • Spoilers on Title Changes at Weekend GFW Impact Tapings In Orlando

  • *SPOILERS* GFW Impact Tapings from 8/20/17

  • *SPOILERS* GFW Impact Tapings from 8/19/17



    		•