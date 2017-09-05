LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: TNA
GFW Announces Indefinite Leave of Absence for Jeff Jarrett
By Marc Middleton
Sep 5, 2017 - 5:07:01 PM
GFW announced the following on their website this afternoon:

GFW Update

Effective immediately, Jeff Jarrett is taking an indefinite leave of absence from his position as Chief Creative Officer to focus on personal matters. Jeff will be available on a consultative basis as needed.


For what it's worth, Jarrett wrote the following on Twitter early this morning:




Stay tuned for updates on Jarrett's status.

