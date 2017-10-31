LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: TNA
Former X Division Champion Gone from Impact
By Marc Middleton
Oct 31, 2017 - 7:59:46 AM
Add former two-time X Division Champion Rockstar Spud to the list of recent Impact departures. PWInsider reports that the British Bootcamp winner was released 2-3 weeks ago.

Taryn Terrell, Eddie Kingston, Robbie E, Jeff Jarrett and Reno Scum have all parted ways with the company in recent weeks.

Spud continues to take indie bookings as he tweeted the following earlier this month:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Former X Division Champion Gone from Impact

  • How Was This Week's Impact Wrestling Viewership with Moose vs. Lashley?

  • Impact No Longer Working with Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment

  • Impact Wrestling Viewership Down with Rosemary vs. Taya Valkyrie Main Event

  • Impact Wrestling Superstars to Taste the First-Ever Impact Pizza & Drink

  • How Was Impact Wrestling Viewership with the #1 Contenders Main Event Match?

  • LAX Segment Set for Impact, Johnny Impact Talks BFG (Video), Taya Valkyrie Video

  • Impact Launches New Global Wrestling Network

  • Impact Wrestling Viewership Down with Tag Team Main Event Featuring AAA Stars

  • Another Impact Wrestling Talent Announces His Departure



    		•