|
Add former two-time X Division Champion Rockstar Spud to the list of recent Impact departures. PWInsider reports that the British Bootcamp winner was released 2-3 weeks ago.
|
Posted in:
TNA
Former X Division Champion Gone from Impact
By Marc Middleton
Oct 31, 2017 - 7:59:46 AM
Taryn Terrell, Eddie Kingston, Robbie E, Jeff Jarrett and Reno Scum have all parted ways with the company in recent weeks.
Spud continues to take indie bookings as he tweeted the following earlier this month:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More