Posted in: TNA
Former Tag Team Champion Announces Departure from Impact Wrestling
By Marc Middleton
Sep 29, 2017 - 12:25:23 PM
It's believed that several Impact Wrestling departures will be announced soon and former Tag Team Champion Robbie E announced on Twitter today that he is leaving the company.

Below are tweets from Robbie and Impact on the departure:







