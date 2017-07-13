LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Former ROH Star on GFW Impact Tonight, Pulse Night Club Tribute Video, The LAX
By Marc Middleton
Jul 13, 2017 - 8:00:18 AM
- As seen on last week's GFW Impact, it appeared GFW Impact World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron may have joined The LAX with Konnan, Homicide, Impact Tag Team Champions Ortiz & Santana and Diamante. GFW posted this video looking at what happened as they prepare for this week's show with the fallout:



- GFW has announced former ROH star ACH vs. Andrew Everett in a Super X Cup tournament match for tonight's show. Everett will be representing the X Division while ACH is representing Chicago's AAW promotion.

- As noted, GFW held a ceremony to remember the victims of the 2016 Pulse Night Club terror attack in Orlando before last Monday's Impact tapings at Universal Studios. GFW tweeted this video of MyNews13's coverage of the tribute:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

  Former ROH Star on GFW Impact Tonight, Pulse Night Club Tribute Video, The LAX

