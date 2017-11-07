LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: TNA
Former King of the Mountain Champion Announces Impact Departure
By Marc Middleton
Nov 7, 2017 - 3:35:08 PM
Former TNA King of the Mountain Champion Bram announced today that he is no longer working with Impact. Bram was first signed by the company in 2014 but has not been used since the March Impact Wrestling tapings earlier this year.

Bram joins referee Earl Hebner, referee Robert King, referee Brian Hebner, Marshe Rockett, Rockstar Spud, Taryn Terrell, Eddie Kingston, Robbie E, Jeff Jarrett, Low Ki, MJ Jenkins and Reno Scum as recent Impact departures. It's believed that James Storm is on his way out as well.

Bram wrote the following on his departure:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Former King of the Mountain Champion Announces Impact Departure

  • Viewership for the Final Impact Wrestling Episode Before Bound For Glory

  • Former X Division Champion Gone from Impact

  • How Was This Week's Impact Wrestling Viewership with Moose vs. Lashley?

  • Impact No Longer Working with Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment

  • Impact Wrestling Viewership Down with Rosemary vs. Taya Valkyrie Main Event

  • Impact Wrestling Superstars to Taste the First-Ever Impact Pizza & Drink

  • How Was Impact Wrestling Viewership with the #1 Contenders Main Event Match?

  • LAX Segment Set for Impact, Johnny Impact Talks BFG (Video), Taya Valkyrie Video

  • Impact Launches New Global Wrestling Network



    		•