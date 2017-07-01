LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: TNA
Final Card for Sunday's Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Jul 1, 2017 - 1:38:42 AM
Below is what looks to be the final card for Sunday's Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando. Remember to join us for live coverage on Sunday at 8pm EST.

Title Unification Match
GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron with Dos Caras vs. Impact World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley with King Mo

Title Unification Match
GFW Women's Champion Sienna vs. Impact Knockouts Champion Rosemary

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Tag Team & GFW Tag Team Titles
Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Taiji Ishimori vs. Drago & El Hijo del Fantasma vs. The LAX

2 of 3 Falls for the X Division Title
Low Ki vs. Sonjay Dutt

Full Metal Mayhem
Eddie Edwards vs. Davey Richards

Strap Match
James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III

Jeremy Borash & Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews & Scott Steiner

DeAngelo Williams & Impact Grand Champion Moose vs. Chris Adonis & Eli Drake

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Viewership for the Final Impact Wrestling Episode Before Slammiversary

  • Final Card for Sunday's Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Pay-Per-View

  • Impact Wrestling to Officially Re-Brand as GFW

  • Tonight's Go-Home Impact Wrestling, Video Promo, Bobby Lashley Warns Alberto El Patron

  • GFW Officially Acquired By Impact Wrestling

  • Orlando Mayor Appearing at Impact Wrestling Tapings, Declares Impact Day In the City

  • Impact Wrestling Announces New Match for Slammiversary

  • How Was Impact Wrestling Viewership for the Third Episode from India?

  • Bobby Lashley Invites President Trump to Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

  • Jeff Jarrett Hypes Very Special Guest for Impact Wrestling Slammiversary




    		•