LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: TNA
Eli Drake on Johnny Impact & Alberto El Patron, Tonight's Impact, American Top Team
By Marc Middleton
Nov 9, 2017 - 9:28:28 AM
- The feud between Moose & Stephan Bonnar vs. American Top Team will continue this week after the Six Sides of Steel match at Bound For Glory, which saw Bobby Lashley and King Mo defeat Moose and Bonnar. Below is a preview for what's next:



- Tonight's Impact Wrestling episode will see Johnny Impact call out Alberto El Patron to the ring. The show will feature fallout from Sunday's Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

- Below is new video of Global Champion Eli Drake discussing how he retained the title over Johnny in the main event of Bound For Glory, and how Alberto returned during the match. Drake calls Alberto a dummy and noted that he needed 5 stitches. Drake says he's 2-0 against Impact and doesn't really need to face him again.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Minor Back & Forth at Bound For Glory Catering, More on Tonight's Impact, Grado

  • Alberto El Patron Gets Backstage Heat, Santino Marella - Bound For Glory, Impact Promo

  • Eli Drake on Johnny Impact & Alberto El Patron, Tonight's Impact, American Top Team

  • Former King of the Mountain Champion Announces Impact Departure

  • Viewership for the Final Impact Wrestling Episode Before Bound For Glory

  • Former X Division Champion Gone from Impact

  • How Was This Week's Impact Wrestling Viewership with Moose vs. Lashley?

  • Impact No Longer Working with Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment

  • Impact Wrestling Viewership Down with Rosemary vs. Taya Valkyrie Main Event

  • Impact Wrestling Superstars to Taste the First-Ever Impact Pizza & Drink



    		•