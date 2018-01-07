Eli Drake On His Wrestling Style, What He Learned From The WWE Series 'Tough Enough', Speaks On What It Means To Him To Be Impact Global Champion & More







Eli Drake On His Wrestling Style, What He Learned From The WWE Series 'Tough Enough', Speaks On What It Means To Him To Be Impact Global Champion

“For 10 years, I was wrestling for peanuts, but I always knew I’d have something to offer, that I had a natural talent waiting to be cultivated. I can’t even, right now, today, say I’ve arrived. Something’s always nipping at the back of me. It’s my driving force, that frustration, I need that fire fueling me. [Being the champion] is an amazing thing, an amazing place to be. I feel it was a long time coming. We’ve been all over the damn world, but it all leads back to Orlando in January. It’s good to branch out and get around, but that’s been our home for a good long time.” The current Impact Global Champion Eli Drake, was recently interviewed by Jay Reddick of the Orlando Sentinel. During the interview, Drake touched on what it means to him to be the Impact Global Champion, climbing up the wrestling ranks, growing up a fan and more.Here are the highlights:Drake On His Wrestling Style:"My feeling is that the product across the board is becoming very niche. It’s more wrestling-centric. Now everybody’s worried about creating GIF moments, doing the flippity. There’s a place for that, but it’s my role to tell stories and somebody thinks I’m pretty damn good at it.”WWE 'Tough Enough':“’Tough Enough’ was fascinating to me. On the first show, Al Snow was teaching how to run the ropes, I always remembered that and used it to teach myself how to do it. I’m a very visual person, if I know what it’s supposed to look like, I can do it.”Progressing In His Career & Being The Impact Global Champion:“For 10 years, I was wrestling for peanuts, but I always knew I’d have something to offer, that I had a natural talent waiting to be cultivated. I can’t even, right now, today, say I’ve arrived. Something’s always nipping at the back of me. It’s my driving force, that frustration, I need that fire fueling me. [Being the champion] is an amazing thing, an amazing place to be. I feel it was a long time coming. We’ve been all over the damn world, but it all leads back to Orlando in January. It’s good to branch out and get around, but that’s been our home for a good long time.”