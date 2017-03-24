LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Drop for This Week's Impact Wrestling Viewership with Karen Jarrett's Return
By Marc Middleton
Mar 24, 2017 - 11:01:07 PM


This week's Impact Wrestling episode, featuring the much-hyped return of Karen Jarrett in the main event segment, drew 305,000 viewers. This is down from last week's 344,000 viewers, which was a new high for 2017.

You can see this week's "Impact In :60" video above.

This week's Impact ranked #115 on the Cable Top 150, up from last week's #119 spot.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers
January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers
January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers
January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers
February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers
February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers
February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers
February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers
March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers
March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers
March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers
March 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewers
March 30th Episode:

