Drop for This Week's Impact Wrestling Viewership with Karen Jarrett's Return

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

This week's Impact Wrestling episode, featuring the much-hyped return of Karen Jarrett in the main event segment, drew 305,000 viewers. This is down from last week's 344,000 viewers, which was a new high for 2017.You can see this week's "Impact In :60" video above.This week's Impact ranked #115 on the Cable Top 150, up from last week's #119 spot.Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewersJanuary 12th Episode: 277,000 viewersJanuary 19th Episode: 310,000 viewersJanuary 26th Episode: 307,000 viewersFebruary 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewersFebruary 9th Episode: 252,000 viewersFebruary 16th Episode: 325,000 viewersFebruary 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewersMarch 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewersMarch 9th Episode: 292,000 viewersMarch 16th Episode: 344,000 viewersMarch 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewersMarch 30th Episode:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here