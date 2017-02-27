LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Drew Galloway Announces His TNA Departure
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2017 - 12:10:46 AM
Drew Galloway, who is the current TNA Impact Grand Champion on TV, took to Twitter on Sunday and announced that he is parting ways with the company as his contract recently expired.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion debuted on Impact Wrestling in January 2015 and later won the World Heavyweight Title in March 2016. He lost that title in June of that year but won the Impact Grand Title in January of this year. A taped Galloway vs. Moose match with the title on the line will air on this week's Impact episode.

Galloway wrote the following on his departure:




