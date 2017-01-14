LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Don West Working with TNA Again (Video), Monster's Ball Announced, Impact Tapings
By Marc Middleton
Jan 14, 2017 - 12:04:13 PM
- As seen below, Don West is returning to TNA to help move some merchandise with a big online sale this coming Monday:



- After this week's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, the next set of TNA TV tapings will take place from March 2nd through March 9th. It appears the March 2nd episode will air on a slight tape delay.

- Jade vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary in a Monster's Ball match has been confirmed for next Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

