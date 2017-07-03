LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Did a Masked Paige Watch the Slammiversary Main Event from Ringside Last Night? (Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Jul 3, 2017 - 11:56:03 AM
As noted, Paige was backstage for last night's Impact/GFW Slammiversary pay-per-view as boyfriend Alberto El Patron became the new unified Impact World Heavyweight & GFW Global Champion by defeating Bobby Lashley in the main event.

It's rumored that Paige wore a Dos Caras mask to watch the main event from the front row of the Impact Zone, based on these photos that have not been verified as of this writing:







