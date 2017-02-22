LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: TNA
Cody Rhodes Back on TNA Impact Wrestling, Producer Returns to TNA, Eddie Edwards
By Marc Middleton
Feb 22, 2017 - 7:37:37 PM
- As seen below, TNA's latest "A Day In The Life" video features Eddie Edwards:



- This week's Impact Wrestling episode will feature Cody Rhodes' return to TNA TV. Moose noted on Twitter that he and "Mini Moose" Brandi Rhodes will celebrate her in-ring success with Cody. The TNA website notes that Cody is coming to thank Moose for helping Brandi learn to wrestle.

- Former WWE and TNA producer Kevin Sullivan (not the veteran wrestler) announced on Twitter that he's back working with TNA. PWInsider notes that Sullivan had been running his own production company and producing videos for Jeff Jarrett's Global Force Wrestling. Sullivan is the latest GFW staffer to return to TNA with Jarrett in a behind-the-scenes role. Sullivan wrote the following on Twitter:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Cody Rhodes Back on TNA Impact Wrestling, Producer Returns to TNA, Eddie Edwards

  • TNA Announces Several Sets of TV Tapings for This Year

  • Significant Increase for Thursday's TNA Impact Wrestling Episode

  • News for Tonight's TNA Impact Wrestling, A Day In The Life of Allie, Jeff Jarrett

  • Brock Lesnar Officially Retires from MMA, Neville's Theme Song, SmackDown Moments

  • Low Viewership for This Week's TNA Impact Wrestling Episode

  • TNA Impact Recap and Preview Videos, Impact Wedding Announced, Abyss Flashback

  • Promo and Matches for Tonight's TNA "One Night Only: Joker's Wild 2017" PPV

  • Matches for Tonight's TNA Impact Wrestling, Tonight's Opening Video, Moose

  • Viewership Down for the Open Fight Night Edition of TNA Impact Wrestling




    		•