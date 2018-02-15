LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: TNA
Career vs. Title Match on WWE NXT, Killian Dain - Aleister Black Video, Roderick Strong
By Marc Middleton
Feb 15, 2018 - 2:13:40 PM
- This week's WWE NXT episode saw WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retain over Roderick Strong. Below is video of Strong talking to Christy St. Cloud after the loss. Strong isn't happy with the loss and doesn't like hearing how he came up short again. Strong recently defeated Hideo Itami to advance to the second round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament but there's no official word yet on who he will face in the second round.



- The big Career vs. Title match between Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas has been confirmed for next Wednesday's show. Gargano will have to leave NXT if he can't capture the belt.

- This week's NXT show also saw Killian Dain confront Aleister Black during an in-ring promo. Both big men made it clear that they are focused on winning the NXT Title. Video from the segment is below:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

  • Impact to Stream Live Special from New Orleans During WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

  • Career vs. Title Match on WWE NXT, Killian Dain - Aleister Black Video, Roderick Strong

  • World Title Match on Tonight's Impact Wrestling, Impact Hypes Brian Cage, Jake Crist

  • Impact Announces Redemption Pay-Per-View, Josh Mathews on Lockdown and 2018 PPV Plans

  • Impact Wrestling Viewership for Latest Reboot with Austin Aries' Big Title Win

  • Austin Aries Changes Name of Impact Title, Knockouts Title Match Set for Next Week, More

  • Impact Announces New Stable (Photo, Video), Eddie Edwards Filming at Indie Show, Tonight's Impact

  • New Era for Impact Begins Tonight, Impact Producer on New Graphics & Scheme, Petey Williams

  • Impact Officials on EC3 and Jeremy Borash Leaving for WWE, Bobby Lashley's Status

  • Viewership Up for the Genesis Edition of Impact Wrestling



    		•