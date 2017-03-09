LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Big Debut on Impact Wrestling Tonight, New Don West Video, TNA's Website
By Marc Middleton
Mar 9, 2017 - 2:20:13 PM
- As seen below, Don West is selling new Anthem Impact t-shirts and hoodies with the owl logo. The shirts are available now on ShopTNA.com for $24.99 and $34.99 but West has a deal where you can get one of the old Impact shirts for free.



- TNA's website was down this morning but is currently undergoing maintenance.

- Tonight's Impact Wrestling will see another reboot for the product. TNA is advertising the debut of Alberto El Patron, a Fatal 4 Way with DJZ vs. Caleb Konley vs. Marshe Rockett vs. Braxton Sutter, Bobby Lashley defending the World Heavyweight Title, Sienna vs. the debuting Rachael Ellering, The DCC vs. the debuting Reno Scum and more.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

