LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: TNA
Backstage Visitors at Slammiversary, New Title Belts Coming Soon, More
By Marc Middleton
Jul 3, 2017 - 10:56:00 AM
- As noted, Sunday's Slammiversary pay-per-view saw Sienna defeat Rosemary to become the new unified Knockouts & GFW Women's Champion while Alberto El Patron defeated Bobby Lashley to become the new unified Impact World & GFW Global Champion. That is how both champions are being billed on the Impact Twitter account as of this writing.

New title belts have been ordered for the new champions, according to PWInsider. It looks like the new titles will be revealed at this week's Impact TV tapings.

- Eddie Kingston, "Mr. 450" John Yurnet and Gail Kim were among those backstage for last night's Slammiversary pay-per-view in Orlando, according to PWInsider. Paige was also there with Alberto.

- Impact tweeted the following on Slammiversary trending on Twitter:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Did a Masked Paige Watch the Slammiversary Main Event from Ringside Last Night? (Photos)

  • Backstage Visitors at Slammiversary, New Title Belts Coming Soon, More

  • GFW/IMPACT Wrestling Announces Plans for “Remembering Pulse Nightclub, 1 Year Later”

  • Unified Champions Crowned at Slammiversary Tonight (Photos)

  • Viewership for the Final Impact Wrestling Episode Before Slammiversary

  • Final Card for Sunday's Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Pay-Per-View

  • Impact Wrestling to Officially Re-Brand as GFW

  • Tonight's Go-Home Impact Wrestling, Video Promo, Bobby Lashley Warns Alberto El Patron

  • GFW Officially Acquired By Impact Wrestling

  • Orlando Mayor Appearing at Impact Wrestling Tapings, Declares Impact Day In the City




    		•