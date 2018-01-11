Posted in: TNA Backstage Notes from Last Night's Impact Tapings, Sonjay Dutt Updates, Tonight's Impact
By Marc Middleton
Jan 11, 2018 - 12:59:05 PM
- Below is a promo for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode:
- There was a backstage meeting before Wednesday's Impact tapings in Orlando, according to PWInsider. The meeting was said to be very positive as talents were given a chance to ask officials any questions they had about what the company has planned moving forward. There was also a very positive vibe during and after the tapings.
- Sonjay Dutt recently underwent ankle surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon and was unable to fly into Orlando for last night's tapings. Tommy Dreamer worked the tapings as a Producer, according to PWInsider, because Dutt was unable to be there. The Wrestling Observer notes that Dutt was the lead writer on all TV shows being filmed this week in Orlando. He could be out of action for 9 months to a 1 year. Dutt tweeted the following on missing the show:
Thanks to everyone checking in. Surgery went perfect last week! Unfortunately, doctor will not clear me to fly. Sadly, I won’t make it to @IMPACTWRESTLING this week. It pains me so much to not be there, but I know everyone will kill it!