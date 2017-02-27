Posted in: TNA Backstage News on The Hardy Boys Possibly Leaving TNA This Week
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2017 - 7:37:31 PM
Unless something major changes over the next two days, current TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy are set to leave the company, according to PWInsider.
Similar to the situation that saw current Impact Grand Champion Drew Galloway leave this week, The Hardys did not physically receive new contracts until just a few weeks before their current deals were set to expire. A source blamed the late arrival on the change-over from TNA's former parent company to Anthem Media. The brothers were reportedly not happy with the last-minute and rushed nature, and with some of the language in the contract. The two sides reportedly verbally agreed to new terms back in December 2016.
Matt has had "extreme creative control" over the "Broken" storylines on TNA TV and that likely would not have continued under the new TNA creative regime of Jeff Jarrett.
The new deals being offered to talents reportedly include a clause that would require talents to have outside appearances approved by the company, and would require the talent to pay TNA 10% of their earnings from that event. Another source stated that a "big money offer" was made to The Hardys one that would have seen them be one of the top paid, if not the top paid act, in the company, but if they didn't want to sign then it was time to move on. It's believed that The Hardys do not want to leave TNA as the schedule and the ability for Matt to travel with his family was a major benefit. Matt's wife Reby Sky has been signed to her own deal but she would likely leave with him, if that's what happens.
The Hardys have offered to come to this week's Impact tapings in Orlando to drop the titles but as of this afternoon no agreement had been reached.
This adds to the speculation that The Hardys may be returning to WWE. We do know that WWE has been interested in bringing the former WWE Tag Team Champions back.