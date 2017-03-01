LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Backstage News on TNA and Alberto Del Rio, Update on TNA Resuming Live Events
By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2017 - 11:20:44 AM
- TNA officials are still talking about resuming live events later this year. There was a pitch to begin them in June but it looks like it will be closer to the fall now.

- It looks like former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio will not be coming into TNA. With John Gaburick no longer working a prominent role in creative, the push to bring Del Rio in is over.

Del Rio was actually scheduled to appear at the recent set of Impact Wrestling tapings but the decision was made to hold his debut off until the March tapings, which begin this week. However, word going around is that the debut will not be happening. TNA had been talking with Del Rio going back to the fall of 2016.

Source: PWInsider

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

