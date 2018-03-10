





TNA Posted in:

Austin Aries Returns To Ring Of Honor

By

Mar 10, 2018 - 5:07:32 PM



By Michael Pappas Mar 10, 2018 - 5:07:32 PM



Austin Aries who got his start in pro wrestling with ROH in 2004, returned by coming out with his Defiant Wrestling, IPW: UK World Championship, WSW Heavyweight Championship and Impact World title and challenged King for his ROH TV title to add to his collection. Current Impact Wrestling World ChampionAustin Aries shocked everyone last night at ROH 16th Anniversary Show by making an appearance after Kenny King successfully defended his ROH TV title against Silas Young.Austin Aries who got his start in pro wrestling with ROH in 2004, returned by coming out with his Defiant Wrestling, IPW: UK World Championship, WSW Heavyweight Championship and Impact World title and challenged King for his ROH TV title to add to his collection.