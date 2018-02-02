Austin Aries Changes Name of Impact Title, Knockouts Title Match Set for Next Week, More

Tonight is only the beginning. The four sided ring in back, The Machine is coming, we're gonna do our damnedest to deliver the best wrestling show every week, and AUSTIN ARIES IS WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION! We're excited for you to join us on this journey in 2018. #IMPACTonPOP — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 2, 2018

My first decree as @IMPACTWRESTLING Champion. This will now be called the IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. No weight distinction. I’m not a heavyweight, but I am world class. And that is #TheTruth. https://t.co/89XFc2NJlk — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) February 2, 2018

AND NEW IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion - The Greatest Man That Ever Lived @AustinAries!



Congrats to Aries on becoming a two time IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion. Welcome home. #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/nZux5yGpI8 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 2, 2018

- Indie wrestler Kiera Hogan made her Impact Wrestling TV debut on last night's show and defeated Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness in a non-title match. Hogan will now face LVN with the title on the line on next week's episode. Below is video from last night's match:- As noted, last night's Impact Wrestling episode was billed as the beginning of a new era for the company. They tweeted the following on the four-sided ring returning and this new era:- Austin Aries' Impact Wrestling return came on last night's show as he defeated Eli Drake to win the Impact Global Title, now named the Impact World Title after Aries issued his first decree as champion on Twitter. Below are photos and video from the match along with Aries' comments: