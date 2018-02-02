Posted in: TNA Austin Aries Changes Name of Impact Title, Knockouts Title Match Set for Next Week, More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2018 - 12:20:59 PM
- Indie wrestler Kiera Hogan made her Impact Wrestling TV debut on last night's show and defeated Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness in a non-title match. Hogan will now face LVN with the title on the line on next week's episode. Below is video from last night's match:
- As noted, last night's Impact Wrestling episode was billed as the beginning of a new era for the company. They tweeted the following on the four-sided ring returning and this new era:
Tonight is only the beginning. The four sided ring in back, The Machine is coming, we're gonna do our damnedest to deliver the best wrestling show every week, and AUSTIN ARIES IS WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION! We're excited for you to join us on this journey in 2018. #IMPACTonPOP
- Austin Aries' Impact Wrestling return came on last night's show as he defeated Eli Drake to win the Impact Global Title, now named the Impact World Title after Aries issued his first decree as champion on Twitter. Below are photos and video from the match along with Aries' comments: