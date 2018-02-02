LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: TNA
Austin Aries Changes Name of Impact Title, Knockouts Title Match Set for Next Week, More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2018 - 12:20:59 PM
- Indie wrestler Kiera Hogan made her Impact Wrestling TV debut on last night's show and defeated Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness in a non-title match. Hogan will now face LVN with the title on the line on next week's episode. Below is video from last night's match:



- As noted, last night's Impact Wrestling episode was billed as the beginning of a new era for the company. They tweeted the following on the four-sided ring returning and this new era:




- Austin Aries' Impact Wrestling return came on last night's show as he defeated Eli Drake to win the Impact Global Title, now named the Impact World Title after Aries issued his first decree as champion on Twitter. Below are photos and video from the match along with Aries' comments:












Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

  • Impact Wrestling Viewership for Latest Reboot with Austin Aries' Big Title Win

  • Austin Aries Changes Name of Impact Title, Knockouts Title Match Set for Next Week, More

  • Impact Announces New Stable (Photo, Video), Eddie Edwards Filming at Indie Show, Tonight's Impact

  • New Era for Impact Begins Tonight, Impact Producer on New Graphics & Scheme, Petey Williams

  • Impact Officials on EC3 and Jeremy Borash Leaving for WWE, Bobby Lashley's Status

  • Viewership Up for the Genesis Edition of Impact Wrestling

  • Impact Fan Survey, Backstage Note on Alberto El Patron's Deal, Genesis Promo

  • Impact Wrestling Viewership Increases with Barbed Wire Massacre Hype

  • Several Matches Announced for Next Week's Impact Wrestling Genesis Episode

  • Impact Talent Fired for Refusing a Finish, Backstage Updates on Eddie Edwards



    		•