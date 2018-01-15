Another Top Wrestler Done with Impact Wrestling

|
Former World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley finished up with Impact Wrestling at Sunday's TV tapings in Orlando, according to F4Wonline.com.
Lashley exited the company with a feud against former Lucha Underground star Brian Cage, who also sent Ethan Carter III packing in the storylines.
No word yet on if Lashley may return to WWE but F4Wonline.com notes that the door is open.
Top talents that finished up at these tapings include Lashley, EC3, Chris Adonis and Laurel Van Ness. Impact will wrap this set of tapings tonight in Orlando.
