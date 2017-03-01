LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Another TNA Wrestler Gone?, Bobby Lashley vs. Josh Barnett Preview, Beer Money's Top 5 Matches
By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2017 - 11:50:34 AM
- TNA looks at Beer Money's top 5 matches in this video:



- Former TNA Knockouts Champion Jade is now a free agent after her contract expired, according to PWInsider. No word yet on if she will be brought in for this week's Impact Wrestling tapings. Jade has been working with TNA full-time since 2015.

- Below is a preview for Josh Barnett vs. TNA World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley on this week's Impact Wrestling episode from Orlando:



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

