Posted in: TNA
Another Impact Wrestling Talent Announces His Departure
By Marc Middleton
Oct 4, 2017 - 10:49:10 AM
We noted last week that Impact Wrestling departures were expected as several contracts were expiring soon.

Robbie E announced his exit last week and now Eddie Kingston has announced his departure. Kingston was one of the names reported to be leaving, along with Low Ki.

Below is Eddie's tweet announcing the departure:




