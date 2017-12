Alberto El Patron on When He Will Retire, Being a Heel, Impact Feeling Like Home

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Alberto El Patron recently spoke with The Orlando Sentinel at this link . Below are highlights:"I know in a spot like the one Impact gave to Alberto, I need to live my life in a certain way. When you're asked to carry a company, there are certain things you should and shouldn't do, certain things you have to do, and I didn't.""I enjoy Impact so much because some places, if they see you down, they won't be good enough to come take your hand and help you with what you're going through. I really appreciated that.""I love being a heel. I don't like being a babyface and a good guy. But it's not always about what we want, it's what the fans want. [Before] this last storyline, they liked me. You can't force the audience, though, if they want to boo or they want to cheer. Right now, I'm really having fun — I'm working as a bad guy, doing all the heel things, but still getting cheered by most of the fans. It's the best of both worlds.""Alberto will continue to do this for two years, then start to think about retirement. I'm not tired of the business, or the fans, or the ring — what I don't like is what goes on behind the curtain. When I went to Impact, I started to feel like I got my passion back. So I'll wrestle in 2018, then maybe 2019 I'll start to think about a farewell tour."