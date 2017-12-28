LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: TNA
Alberto El Patron on When He Will Retire, Being a Heel, Impact Feeling Like Home
By Marc Middleton
Dec 28, 2017 - 8:38:48 AM
Alberto El Patron recently spoke with The Orlando Sentinel at this link. Below are highlights:

His run with Impact Wrestling and the company feeling like home:

“I know in a spot like the one Impact gave to Alberto, I need to live my life in a certain way. When you’re asked to carry a company, there are certain things you should and shouldn’t do, certain things you have to do, and I didn’t.”

“I enjoy Impact so much because some places, if they see you down, they won’t be good enough to come take your hand and help you with what you’re going through. I really appreciated that.”

Playing a heel:

“I love being a heel. I don’t like being a babyface and a good guy. But it’s not always about what we want, it’s what the fans want. [Before] this last storyline, they liked me. You can’t force the audience, though, if they want to boo or they want to cheer. Right now, I’m really having fun — I’m working as a bad guy, doing all the heel things, but still getting cheered by most of the fans. It’s the best of both worlds.”

Retirement:

“Alberto will continue to do this for two years, then start to think about retirement. I’m not tired of the business, or the fans, or the ring — what I don’t like is what goes on behind the curtain. When I went to Impact, I started to feel like I got my passion back. So I’ll wrestle in 2018, then maybe 2019 I’ll start to think about a farewell tour.”

